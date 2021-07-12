Small storm chances with a big warm-up ahead

Today: A few morning showers ahead of a cold front will bring less than a tenth of an inch of moisture this morning. Once it passes through, it will clear the clouds with no chances for rain in the afternoon. Highs return to the 80s. with NW winds 10-15 MPH, gusts to 25 MPH. A hazy sky is possible as smoke from wildfires remains suspended in the air.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Northerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms in western ND. Highs return to the 80s with winds from the NE at 5-15 MPH.