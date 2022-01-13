Snow and Freezing Rain Possible Overnight

An area of low pressure is moving in from the Canadian Prairie tonight, and precipitation chances are increasing across central North Dakota. To the west, snow may mix with freezing rain at times through the overnight, creating the possibility of deteriorating travel conditions by tomorrow morning. Snow showers may linger through the day tomorrow with a shot of cold air as the system departs to the south. The heaviest accumulations will be found across our northeastern counties, and this is where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties further west to account for light snow accumulations and the potential for ice. Saturday morning will feature a return to temperatures below 0, but we’ll quickly warm back up to above-average temperatures that afternoon and Sunday. Outside chances for snow will stay with us early next week, and colder air may arrive by the middle of next week.

