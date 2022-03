Today: Light snow will lift north and bring a trace to around an inch of new snow accumulation. Highs will range from the teens to the 20s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Warmer lows in the single digits and teens. Cloudy skies with ESE winds at 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for snow north of HWY 2. Patchy freezing drizzle could leave a glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks. Highs return to the 20s and 30s with a breezy easterly wind to 10-20 MPH.