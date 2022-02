Today: An additional 2″-4″ of new snow will fall in southern ND. Moderate pockets of snow combined with strong northerly gusts will create reduced visibility in some spots. Highs today will stay subzero with a breezy northerly wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow but otherwise mostly cloudy with lows to -10° and -20°. Northerly winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with continued subzero highs. North winds 10-20 MPH. A slight chance for snow in the SE.