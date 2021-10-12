Snow is looking likely for SW North Dakota

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in far western ND. A chilly feel today as highs return to the 40s and 50s. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for SW at 6 PM MDT and last until Wednesday evening. That’s where we could see a rain to snow change over and eventually accumulating snow.

Tonight: Rain and snow in SW ND with mostly a cold rain increasing across the rest of our state. Lows will fall to the 30s and 40s. The coldest temps will be in the low 30s in SW ND where we could see all snow by early morning hours.

Wednesday: By the end of the day, the SW could see 2″-5″ of wet snow with an isolated 6″. The gradient will be tight, meaning that one area could get up to 6 inches and just a few miles away could get a dusting. Widespread rain is in store for the rest of ND. Around 1″-3″ of rainfall is in the KX News forecast.