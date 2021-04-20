Snow Will Wind Down With A Cold Night Ahead

Today: Wet snow will bring a trace to an inch of accumulation. Slick conditions will continue through the morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. NNW afternoon wind will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows falling to the teens and 20s. NW winds decrease to 5-10 MPH.