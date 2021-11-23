Snow, wind, and much colder temperatures are in the forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies warm highs in the 40s and 50s. NW winds 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a cold front moving in from the northwest. Light snow accompanied by wind and cold temperatures will highlight the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Wednesday: Light snow through the morning could leave anywhere from a trace to an inch. Highs will be achieved early in the day with mostly 20s. Many will be in the teens by the afternoon. NW winds 15-20, gusts to 30 MPH.

Thanksgiving: A rebound into the 30s with partly cloudy skies and light SW wind.

