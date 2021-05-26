Soaking rain for some while others will stay bone dry

Today: Overcast for all with rain chances mainly in the southern half of the state. Highs will be cool and mainly in the 50s. Rain will arrive in SW ND this morning and spread through much of southern ND throughout the day and overnight. Some areas in the I-94 corridor could get around half an inch or more. Easterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Rain will begin in SW ND this morning and exit the SE by Thursday afternoon.

Tonight: You’ll wanna cover your plants or bring them inside again tonight. Lows will fall to the 30s. Rain will continue for much of southern ND. East winds 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Rain will exiting slowly to the southeast. There could be a brief rain/snow mix with little if any snow accumulation expected. Highs will be cold for May standards.

To follow along with the latest radar and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/