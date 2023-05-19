Smoke remains in the forecast for some…find out where and when in the video with special guest, Carrie Varner of Advocates Leading Their Lives. She will, in part be hosting an event in September that we built a graphic for together. Carrie was told she could not achieve her dream of being a meteorologist on TV when she was young, because of her autism. We applaud her and her family for being advocates for Carrie and those with disabilities. Working together, I think we can accomplish anything. Thanks for joining us!



