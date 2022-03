Today: Increasing clouds with highs back in the 20s and 30s. Increasing westerly wind to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 35-50 MPH. A slight chance for light snow in northern ND by the afternoon. That will push south through the evening.

Tonight: Subzero overnight lows. The NW winds stay strong at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the single digits and teens. Breezy NW wind to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.