It won’t be as windy and we’ll still be warmer than normal. We’ll keep the warmer than normal temps for at least the next 7 day. However, Friday night we’ll get a shot of much colder air but it should warm back up on Saturday afternoon.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-8
A weak cold front is moving in from the northeast tonight, and along with winds remaining stout through the night, there will be a chance for light precipitation. Lows will fall back into the teens across our northeast, with lows in the 20s elsewhere. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but the aforementioned cold front […]
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter