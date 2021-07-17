Storm chances and extreme heat

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and storms as lows will fall to the 60s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Very hot as highs will heat to the 90s and even the triple digits in the far west. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and storms in far western ND.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs return to the 90s and even to around 100°. SE winds 5-10 MPH.

A hot pattern sets up for the next week with small rain and storm chances. Widespread 90s each day will highlight the forecast. A ridge will build over the Upper Plains which will keep us into a hot pattern for at least a week.