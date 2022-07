Today: Increasing clouds with highs ranging from the 70s in the south to the upper 80s in northern ND. Chances for rain with storms possible by late afternoon through this evening. The southerly winds will remain light.

Tonight: Chances for showers and storms as lows will fall back to the 50s.

Tuesday: Much cooler with highs in the 70s. Very isolated showers and thunderstorms with a breezy northerly wind.