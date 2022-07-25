We should be thankful that there isn’t much wind shear around Dickinson right now because there is at least one thunderstorm cell that is trying to intensify and if it did, it would likely go severe. The main threat tonight should be damaging wind and then some hail the size of quarters. We have one report of wind in Dickinson gusting to 52 mph. This image is a 3D slice into the storm showing some decent returns to nearly 58,000 feet!