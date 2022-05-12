Rain showers may linger tomorrow, mostly across the north, but the bigger story will be very strong westerly winds to end the week as winds wrap around the backside of the surface low. A quieter pattern is looking more likely as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs look to stay quite consistent through the extended outlook, at or slightly above seasonal mid-May averages.
One Minute Forecast
Dave's Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-12
