Thunderstorms are in the forecast as we keep heating up. Tuesday evening severe weather is in Montana and near Grand Forks and is not expected in between, although we are watching closely. By Wednesday morning storms will be heard near Minot and north central North Dakota. We will be very close with chances for hail under one inch and gusts around 50 mph near thunderstorms. Find out chance for severe weather in the full forecast with meteorologist Amy Metz.