A powerful upper-level system and associated Colorado Low are moving into the Northern Plains this evening. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will move into southern North Dakota later tonight, with large hail being the main threat. As northerly winds strengthen around the low, colder air will be brought into the system. Expect a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet, and finally to all snow through the day tomorrow from west to east, along with very strong northerly winds. The best chances for significant snowfall look to be across far western North Dakota and up into the Bakken area, and together with strong winds a Blizzard Warning will go into effect early Saturday morning. There will also be a chance for ice accumulations, most notably west of Minot and up towards the Turtle Mountains. Everyone will have chances for snow by Sunday, with blowing snow and reduced visibility possible across the entire viewing area. Snow will wind down from west to east to end the weekend, but well-below average temperatures are expected to start next week. The next chance for precipitation arrives late next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder