Today: A few morning showers will exit and make way for a chance at afternoon sunshine. Highs will range from the 40s and 50s but many in far southern ND could get as warm as the 60s. Afternoon winds will stay light and variable.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with patchy fog. Rain will move in from the south. Lows will stay above freezing and mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Friday: Rain becomes widespread throughout the day. Arriving in northern ND by late afternoon/early evening. Colder highs in the 40s with increasing NE wind to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.