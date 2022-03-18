We’ll mostly drop into the 20s tonight, with a chance for a few light rain showers this evening. Cooler temperatures east and warmer west will continue to prevail in this pattern, as tomorrow daytime highs will reach the low 40s across our northeast where snowpack lingers, and readings in the lower 60s back to the southwest. Daytime highs will run 10 to 20 degrees above average again on Sunday, however, cloud cover will be increasing ahead of approaching low pressure. Chances for rain and snow will increase Monday, with the best chances across central portions of the state. Precipitation chances will wind down Tuesday, with cooler temperatures but still remaining at or above average for late March. Sunshine and more warming temperatures are a good bet for the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder