Sunny hot and breezy today. Hoping for rain? Check out my forecast!

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Dickinson bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured
Top Stories
Smart Pipelines? (iPIPE) incentivizes private industry to create smarter & safer pipelines
Video
No deaths, 47 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 720
Data: A further uptick in North Dakota oil production
House fires in Bismarck destroy, damage family homes
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – May 16
Video
Top Stories
Softball: MLSKB poised for postseason run
Video
Bismarck Bucks pick up first home win of the season
Video
Soccer: Minot clinches regular season WDA title, Bismarck wins at home
Video
Track: Beulah sweeps Glenburn Invite; Bismarck girls win WDA meet
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Sunny hot and breezy today. Hoping for rain? Check out my forecast!
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 06:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 06:43 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Test Your Circus Animal Knowledge
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bank of ND 529 Day
Gallery
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Dickinson bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured
First child tax credit payments go out July 15
KX News Live Stream
Test Your Circus Animal Knowledge
Sunny hot and breezy today. Hoping for rain? Check out my forecast!
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cherry Cobbler Day
Video
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Latest Stories
Dickinson bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured
Kayak safety tips from two ‘Bismarck Yakkers’
Video
Man injured in Williams County dirt bike accident
Friends of the Rail Bridge optimistic after Governor’s comments
Video
Biker group recognizes motorcycle safety month
Video
More Local News