Today: Mostly sunny skies with widespread 50s. Mainly 40s east of HWY 83. Light southerly and westerly winds around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with warmer lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwesterly wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs back in the 50s and a slight chance for late-day showers. The wind is back as the westerly breeze will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.