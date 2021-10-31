Sunshine and cool temps to begin November, warm up on the way

Upper-level flow is dictating these cooler temperatures that we’ve had and will continue to do so over the next couple of days. Shortwaves will be bringing cold Canadian air into the region, leaving some places with overnight lows in the mid-teens. Daytime highs will not warm up much and will remain well below average, even struggling to get out of the 30s at times.

Breezy conditions will finish off your weekend, but winds will continue to weaken into the overnight on Sunday. We will remain dry and have more sunshine to kick off the workweek, with the exception of a few passing clouds. Overnight, some more clouds may try to work their way in, but the chances of precipitation will be slim to none.

We will warm up toward the end of the week, as an upper-level ridge will be forming over the Northern Great Plains, shifting our winds from the south, and giving us more seasonal temperatures heading into the first weekend of November.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea