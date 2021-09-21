Sunshine, fall-like temperatures for the last day of summer

Cloudcover began to decrease in western North Dakota throughout the day on Monday, and will stay away for most of Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will look to be about the same or slightly warmer than Monday. There will be a very slight chance of some showers near central North Dakota, but those will be mainly isolated in nature.

We will warm up mid-week as our winds begin to shift from the west to the south. We will get a strong southerly flow and that will help drive up our temperatures along with widespread sunshine going into Thursday.

We will see several frontal passages, resulting in a wide range of temperatures in a relatively short amount of time, going up to near 10 degrees above average, back down into the 60s for daytime highs.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea