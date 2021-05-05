Sunshine Returns For the Latter Half of the Week

Skies will clear overnight, rain chances will end, and temperatures will mostly drop into the 30s. High-pressure building in will give us seasonal temperatures and a good amount of sunshine Thursday and Friday. With warmer temperatures tomorrow and increased winds, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our eastern counties. This will begin late tomorrow morning and extend through tomorrow evening. Dangerous fire conditions are possible again Friday, with strong easterly winds developing in response to an area of low pressure. By Saturday, a more active pattern returns with increased chances for precipitation and cooler temperatures as the aforementioned area of lower pressure emerges from the west. With cooler air in place, some of the precipitation may turn to snow with some accumulations possible. The best chances for this will be across our southwest. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly for Sunday and into next week, closer to early May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder