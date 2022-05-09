Rain will gradually end overnight as the system responsible for the wet conditions lifts to the north. Winds will remain breezy as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s. Winds will turn out of the southwest tomorrow as high pressure builds to our southeast. Daytime highs will warm up into 60s. By Wednesday winds will shift out of the east in response to growing low pressure out west. Clouds will be on the increase along with rain chances Wednesday morning, especially across our northwest counties. The rest of the day Wednesday will be marked by cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and close to average temperatures. There will be another dynamic system on the way Thursday, and will again bring chances for widespread rain along with thunderstorms. Stronger thunderstorms may be possible Thursday afternoon across our eastern counties. A few rain showers may linger Friday, but a quieter pattern is looking more likely as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs look to stay quite consistent through the extended outlook, at or slightly above seasonal mid-May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder