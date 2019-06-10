Sunshine With Average June Highs

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today: We’re back in average territory for the beginning of this new work week with highs in the low to mid-70s. The westerly wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Increasing afternoon clouds with a slight chance for a stray rain shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s and a light westerly wind with a slight chance for showers.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be slightly cooler and in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story