Sunshine With Average June Highs

Today: We’re back in average territory for the beginning of this new work week with highs in the low to mid-70s. The westerly wind stays around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Increasing afternoon clouds with a slight chance for a stray rain shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s and a light westerly wind with a slight chance for showers.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be slightly cooler and in the 60s and 70s.