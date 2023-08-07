The last weekend of July brought most of North Dakota 70s and 80s for the daytime highs. It felt a lot warmer for those sitting in the sun with higher feels-like temperatures compared to the air temperature. Allowing solar radiation to absorb into your body will make you feel a lot warmer. Body heat continues increasing while taking in more sunlight, short wave radiation is absorbed. Bodies, plants, and sun-warmed object then radiate long wave radiation outward.

You might already know that objects in direct sunlight, and with darker surfaces tend to get hotter faster.

To show the power of the sun I used a temperature sensor with a laser to track the heating of different surfaces in a vehicle over 3 hours. Depending on the material, and whether or not the sunlight is direct will make an impact on how many solar particles are absorbed into the different surfaces.

Today we’ll get into the science behind what determines UV index and how forecasting storms on the sun gives us the ability to forecast how much hotter we will be feeling in the direct sun.

Total solar irradiance describes the amount of energy transferred or converted, related to a length of time. When there are multiple sunspots sending electromagnetic radiation toward the daylit side of earth objects intake more heat and radiation than times of low solar activity. In turn, ultraviolet (UV) index because of the increased energy flowing along sunbeams.

It was stated in Space Weather Journal that rigorous back tracking was done, comparing data captured after solar flares, concluding that total solar irradiance increases almost immediately after solar flares erupt from the sun and reach the daylit side of earth.

“These studies indicate an almost instant response in the ionosphere and heating of the thermosphere proportional to the solar irradiance increase.” – Solar Ultraviolet Irradiance Observations of the Solar Flares During the Intense September 2017 Storm Period 8/31/2018.