Temperatures Are Plummeting!

Snow is gradually tapering off from west to east tonight, although strong winds will continue to lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Northwesterly winds will bring in cold arctic air, and most neighborhoods across our area will remain below 0 for both tomorrow and Thursday. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for western North Dakota, and more wind chill headlines are expected over the coming days. Temperatures begin to rebound by the end of the week, with additional chances for snow accumulation by Friday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder