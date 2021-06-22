Temperatures Crank up Even Higher Tomorrow

Tonight will be much milder than last night, with overnight lows into the upper 50s and low 60s for most. Temperatures will warm up further tomorrow with daytime highs in the 90s for many, and approaching triple digits for some across our south! A cold front will increase rain chances near the Canadian border by later in the day, with rain chances shifting across much of the state Thursday afternoon. Cooler air behind the front will mean a return to near-average temperatures to end the week, heading into the weekend, with another chance for rain Saturday. Temperatures will likely warm back up to well above average by early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder