Temperatures Will Be Heating Back Up

Temperatures tonight will be falling into the 40s for many and is likely the coolest night that we’ve seen in quite some time. By tomorrow significant warmth begins to build back in as an upper-level ridge moves in from the west. We’ll be back into the 80s for the majority of our area and expect temperatures into the 90s to start the weekend. Heat continues to build by Sunday with triple digits a good bet for many. Monday’s weather will feature much of the same, but confidence is beginning to grow in chances for widespread rain at some point in the first half of next week. The most likely timeframe at this point would be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop precipitously with the arrival of rain chances and a changing pattern overall.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder