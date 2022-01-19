Temperatures Will Begin To Rise Overnight

As high pressure builds further to our south winds will begin to come out of the south, helping to modify temperatures overnight. Nevertheless, temperatures will fall into the 20s to single digits below by tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will reach the single digits above to the east and 20s across our west. Although tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, clouds will increase later tomorrow as a warm front arrives from the west. Light snow and perhaps a little wintry mixed precipitation will arrive late tomorrow night across our far west and move across central North Dakota Friday morning. Friday will be quite mild with a number of locales warming above freezing, but a cold front Friday night will bring another shot of cold air, particularly across our northeast. Saturday and Sunday will also bring chances for snow, with perhaps another cold arctic push by the first half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder