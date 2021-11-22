Thanksgiving Week Travel Weather

After a pretty nice Tuesday the weather will change beginning Tuesday night with colder temps, northerly wind, and some snow. Amounts will be light but if you’re traveling during the morning hours Wednesday you could likely be driving in some blowing snow. The snow should be well east by mid-afternoon.

