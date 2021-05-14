The 80s are back in the forecast for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms. You have a better chance at staying dry than having any rain. Highs return to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Northerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows mainly in the 40s. Light northerly winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers. Highs warm to the 70s with a light southerly wind.

Saturday starts the beginning of the local growing season. This means the National Weather Service will begin issuing frost advisories, freeze watches, and freeze warnings. The below criteria have to be met in a large geographical area for these headlines to be issued.

Luckily, the current forecast doesn’t have the above criteria right now. The KX Storm Team will let you know if and when we do see colder overnight lows that may hurt your plants.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News