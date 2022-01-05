The arctic air is here to stay for a few days

Today: Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The bigger story will be the low wind chills and subzero temperatures all day. Expect daytime wind chills to range from -25° to -35°. NW winds will stay breezy at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. Actual air temperatures will range from -5° to near -20°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as lows will drop to -15° to near -30°. The NW winds 10-20 MPH will keep the wind chills low to around -40° to -45°.

Thursday: Life-threatening cold continues as highs will range from -5° to -15°. The Wind Chill Warning will last through noon as morning wind chills will stay low around -45°. Northwesterly winds 5-10 MPH.