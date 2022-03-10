Expect it to be cold all day and night and even tomorrow morning. However, the warming trend begins tomorrow when temperatures could soar into the 30s, 40s and even some 50’s. Unfortunately, it will also be fairly windy and there may be some snow Saturday, but it will be a lot warmer.
A cold front tonight is bringing strong winds, snow showers, and arctic air back to the viewing area. Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits and teens below 0. Breezy northwesterly winds will continue through the night and into tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of central and west […]
