The Coldest Night of the Year So Far Is Upon Us!

As a potent storm system departs to the east and high-pressure builds in from the north, skies will clear and winds will lighten. This will aid in quickly dropping temperatures overnight, with a good majority of our area feeling low 20 degree readings by early tomorrow morning. A weak warm front inbound tomorrow will divide our area, bringing daytime highs to the 40s and 50s in the east and west respectively. Freezing overnight lows will remain with us through at least the weekend, with daytime highs slowly warming through the forecast period. Chances for rain and snow will increase Saturday evening and Sunday, with the best chances for more significant precipitation to the north.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder