The Dog Days Of Summer Have Arrived

Today: Decreasing morning clouds with highs in the 80s and 90s. With dew points in the mid-60s, your Wednesday afternoon will feel very muggy. The southerly wind will stay light all day. We also have a marginal risk for an isolated storm or two to become severe by late afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance for storms that have a marginal risk of becoming severe. Lows will stay warm and mostly in the 60s. Southerly winds stay light at around 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon and overnight storms. There is a marginal risk for severe storms north of I-94. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s with a light southerly wind.