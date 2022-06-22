Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s. Even warmer weather arrives tomorrow, as a number of locales will see temperatures back into the 90s. There will be a chance for a few evening showers and thunderstorms as upper-level energy in the jet stream moves in from the west, but better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday. This is when the main energy of the jet stream moves into the Northern Plains, and there will be a potential for stronger thunderstorms, mostly across our eastern counties. The weekend will cool down as cooler air wraps around the system as it departs to the east. Expect windy conditions Saturday with below-average temperatures, a chance for a few showers, and slightly warmer temperatures Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder