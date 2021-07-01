The heat continues but there’s relief in sight

Today: We’ve got another hot day in store. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. ESE winds 10-15 MPH. It’ll get a little gusty in E. MT which is where we have a Red Flag Warning there.

Average highs for July 1st are typically in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 60s. ESE winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Friday: We continue with the heat as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s. Southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. The full sun continues all day.

The new drought monitor shows very little change despite the rain we saw this last weekend. It’ll take many more soaking rain events to pull us out of the drought status. Unfortunately, that’s not the pattern we have set up in the coming weeks.

Humidity is back in the forecast for the 4th of July. Expect highs in the 90s with muggy conditions and a slight chance for isolated showers and storms.