The Heat Continues With a Few Slight Chances for Rain

A mild night will proceed another very hot day tomorrow, with numerous locations reaching triple digits, mostly across the south and west. A weak frontal boundary will move into our northern counties and may spark a few thunderstorms near the Canadian border. Temperatures will remain very hot, 10 to 15 degrees above average, through the upcoming week. There may again be a few chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but confidence in timing and location in any development remains low at this point.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

