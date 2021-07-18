The Heat Continues With a Few Slight Chances for Rain

Forty-Four teams with players from 16 states traveled to Bismarck to participate in the Annual Capital Curling Club SummerSpiel Tournament.The event was cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

“Whoever is closer to the middle of the house gets the points and however many rocks they have closer than the opponent's rocks, that’s however many points they score. Each team has 8 rocks. The most you can get in the end is 8 points,” said Tucker Smith, Volunteer.