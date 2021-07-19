The Heat Continues…

Expect another warm night with winds beginning to pick up out of the south as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures will remain very hot, 10 to 15 degrees above average, through the rest of the week. A few thunderstorms may develop across our western counties tomorrow afternoon and into central parts of the state by the evening hours. Precipitation chances look minimal as we enter the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe, with perhaps better chances arriving Friday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder