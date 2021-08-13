The Heat Will Return With a Vengeance This Weekend

While temperatures overnight will drop back into the 50s, we’ll heat up quickly tomorrow as an upper-level ridge builds in across the Northern Plains. The heat continues to build by Sunday with triple digits a good bet for many. Monday’s weather will feature much of the same, but confidence is beginning to grow in chances for widespread rain at some point in the first half of next week. The most likely timeframe at this point would be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop precipitously with the arrival of rain chances and a changing pattern overall.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

