Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s. A cold front will sweep through the state and make our southerly wind become northwesterly. This will also generate a few wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain and storms with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. A slight chance for rain and storms in the evening. Northwesterly wind 5-15 mph.