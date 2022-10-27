BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A mild and warm pattern has settled over North Dakota for several days to come. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s through at least Monday of next week. A cool-weather trough will move into our state at some point late next week. That’s our next best chance for any rain or snow.
