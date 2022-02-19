Here is a look at one high-resolution forecast model for potential snow totals and overall it is indicating a little more snow than it had during KX News at 6. Caution must be exercised with this because it is simply ONE model and others look different. Overall though, the heaviest snow will likely be in the south and probably south of I-94. If more data from additional models indicate even heavier snow the NWS in Bismarck will likely add some more advisories. If nothing else is added to the alerts page then the thinking is it may not be all that bad in the central counties where there are no alerts at this time