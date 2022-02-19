Here is a look at one high-resolution forecast model for potential snow totals and overall it is indicating a little more snow than it had during KX News at 6. Caution must be exercised with this because it is simply ONE model and others look different. Overall though, the heaviest snow will likely be in the south and probably south of I-94. If more data from additional models indicate even heavier snow the NWS in Bismarck will likely add some more advisories. If nothing else is added to the alerts page then the thinking is it may not be all that bad in the central counties where there are no alerts at this time
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-18
Cold arctic high-pressure building overhead tonight will make for a very cold start to tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the teens below 0 to the northeast to single digits above to the southwest. However, once again a warm front will move across our area through tomorrow, bringing a warmer air surge and pushing temperatures […]
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter