The Pattern Turns Sunny and Dry

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
New group hopes to plant 1,000 trees throughout Minot
Top Stories
KX Conversation: Director of Ward County Emergency Management Jen Wiechmann on area shelters
Video
Two arrested after police find over 30 weapons, drugs, pills in Mandan house search
Make-A-Wish helps Dickinson boy become an officer for the day
Video
GoFundMe set up for children of missing Bismarck kayaker
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Minot Expos open season at home versus Velva, Surrey hosts Garrison
Video
Top Stories
Golf: Minot’s Gavin Argent wins the 2021 state title in a playoff, West Fargo Sheyenne wins the team title
Video
Baseball: Dickinson hoping to carry momentum from spring into summer
Video
Baseball: Minot Vistas see pitching as their strength
Video
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs find extra motivation with hosting the state tournament in July
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
The Pattern Turns Sunny and Dry
Weather
by:
Dave Holder
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 06:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 06:47 PM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
KX News Live Stream
GoFundMe set up for children of missing Bismarck kayaker
Two arrested after police find over 30 weapons, drugs, pills in Mandan house search
KX Cam Watford City
Ranchers forced to sell 4,200 head of cattle as drought conditions worsen
Video
Latest Stories
ICYMI: Minot lifts outdoor water restrictions, city ordinances still in place
New group hopes to plant 1,000 trees throughout Minot
Someone You Should Know: Retired teacher turns to sculpture, donating most of his work
Make-A-Wish helps Dickinson boy become an officer for the day
Video
GoFundMe set up for children of missing Bismarck kayaker
More Local News