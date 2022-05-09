One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-9
Rain will gradually end overnight as the system responsible for the wet conditions lifts to the north. Winds will remain breezy as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s. Winds will turn out of the southwest tomorrow as high pressure builds to our southeast. Daytime highs will warm up into the 60s. By Wednesday […]
