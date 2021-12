Temps will once again be well below normal tomorrow which will be our first day of astronomical winter. Meteorological winter began December 1st. We’ll have a tiny uptick in temps on Wednesday with cold temperatures again on Christmas Day.

It’s only a forecast model and it’s not a for sure forecast, but there are signs of much colder air moving in early next week. The white color on the graphic represents very cold air that until recently has been building up in Alaska and Siberia.