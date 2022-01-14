The snow will usher in cold temps for the afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today: Snow will exit south as cold air funnels in from the north. Expect afternoon temperatures to fall to the single digits and the teens. Northerly winds will stay the strongest in SW ND. Most of our winds will stay around 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: A cold night ahead as some of the lowest temps will be around 0°. Partly cloudy skies with light southerly winds.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a much warmer day. Highs return to the 20s, 30s, and even the 40s in the SW. Blowing snow as winds will increase from the south to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

