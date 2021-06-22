The summer heat returns

Today: A few morning clouds will make way for afternoon sunshine. Highs heat to the 80s with even around 90° in the NW. Southerly winds stay light at around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with warmer lows in the 60s. South winds 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs heat to their hottest range of the week. Expect afternoon temperatures to rise to the 90s. South and west wind will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

While we may not be breaking records, the temperatures will be very unseasonably hot.

Our next best chance for rain will come late Thursday into the overnight. Temperatures will cool to the 70s for many by Friday. Only to warm back to the 80s with small rain/storm chances over the weekend.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/